Cele mai noi seriale TV – Lista celor mai bune seriale din 2015-2016

Toamna este cel mai așteptat moment al anului în care se lansează noi episoade din mai bune seriale de televiziune. În acest articolul, vă prezentăm o listă cu cele mai noi și mai bune seriale de televiziune pe care ar trebui neapărat să le vedeți în 2016.
Colony (TV Series 2016)
Billions (2016)
Outsiders (2016)
Westworld 2016
Luke Cage
The Real O’Neals 2016
‘Rosewood’ Season 2
„Quantico” Clear (TV Episode 2016)
Supergirl (2016)
The Gambler 2016
„THE MUPPETS” 2015-2016
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (TV Series 2016)
Blindspot – Season 2 (2016)
The Catch 2016
Minority Report (TV Series 2015)
Heartbeat 2016
The Frankenstein Chronicles Series 2
Blood & Oil
Lucifer (2016) Serial TV
„Containment” – 2016
Code Black – Cod negru (2015-2016)
Limitless (TV Series 2015–2016)
